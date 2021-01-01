Womens Tattooed Mom Tattoed and Employed Inked Women Skin Artist Premium T-Shirt

Tattoo Artists works as a Tattoo Artist. People bleed when the Art is stitched on the skin. Tattoo is an art that most people hate. Artistic people consider their body as their journal. Tattoo are painful and yet beautiful. Cool mom loves body tattoes. Great birthday mother's day gift. Gift for mom who loves temporary tattoos. Psychotic tattooed mom funny gift. Proud son daughter gift for parents. Perfect surprise in any kind of celebration. Husband gift for tattoed wife. Tattoos pretty perfect gift. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.