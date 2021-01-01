Slazenger Women's Tech Body Mapped Golf Polo, XXL, Green

Step up your style game in the Slazenger Women’s Tech Body Mapped Golf Polo. Its moisture-wicking fabric draws sweat away from your body to the fabric's surface where it easily evaporates and the unique design adds style on and off the course. Technology Hydro-Dri™ technology wicks moisture away from the skin's surface to keep you dry and comfortable UV protection against the sun’s harmful rays Design Details 2-button placket provides easy adjustability Self collar for added coverage Straight hemline for clean look No side seam for enhanced comfort Slazenger heatseal logo on left sleeve