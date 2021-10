Blue & Gold Abstract Floral Pleated Short-Sleeve Tunic - Women. The rich colors and elegant abstract print of this breezy tunic instantly elevate your wardrobe. Paired with gold jewelry and your favorite denim, this top will have you feeling stylish on any occasion. Made for ZulilySize S: 30.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hem95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImportedShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.