Black & Army Green Floral Long-Sleeve Raglan Top - Women. Light up drab fashion days in the movement-friendly comfort of this top boasting subtle, garden-fresh design along the sleeves. Size S: 26.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size s): 5' 8" tall; 32" chest; 25" waist; 35" hips95% rayon / 5% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryImported