Black & Orange Bow Jack-O-Lantern Raglan Tee - Women & Plus. Embolden your collection of seasonal tops with the sporty feel of this lightweight tee made with a festive graphic and raglan sleeves. Made for Zulily95% brushed polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.