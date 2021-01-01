Urban Smalls Women's Tee Shirts Heather - Heather Gray & Butter Yellow 'Peace' V-Neck Tee Pajama Set - Women & Plus

Heather Gray & Butter Yellow 'Peace' V-Neck Tee Pajama Set - Women & Plus. Settle in for some sweet dreams with this V-neck fitted tee and pajama pants set boasting soft cotton-blend material to keep you comfy all night long. Includes heather gray and butter yellow peace sign V-neck fitted tee and heather gray and moss green pajama bottoms (two pieces total)Full graphic text: Peace.50% polyester / 37% cotton / 13% rayonMachine wash; tumble dryImportedShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.