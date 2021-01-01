Urban Smalls Women's Tee Shirts Heather - Heather Gray & Charcoal 'Born to Stand Out' V-Neck Tee Pajama Set - Women & Plus

Heather Gray & Charcoal 'Born to Stand Out' V-Neck Tee Pajama Set - Women & Plus. Drift off to dreamland in this flamingo-themed pajama set made from soft, breathable fabric for comfortably coordinated sleepwear. Includes heather gray graphic V-neck pajama tee and charcoal & heather gray pajama bottoms (two pieces total)Full graphic text: Why fit in when you can stand out?50% polyester / 37% cotton / 13% rayonMachine wash; tumble dryImportedShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.