Heather Gray & Dark Green 'I Have Plants' Fitted Raglan Tee - Women & Plus. Made from blended knit fabric for softness, this three-quarter sleeve raglan tee features an expressive graphic slogan to suit your personality. Full graphic text: Sorry, I have plants this weekend.50% polyester / 37% cotton / 13% rayonMachine wash; tumble dryImportedShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.