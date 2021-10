White & Gray 'Good Vibes' Rainbow Long-Sleeve Raglan Tee - Women. Embrace a comfy look in this soft cotton-blend top styled with a raglan profile for a sporty vibe and long sleeves to keep you warm on cooler days.Full graphic text: Good vibes.Size S: 27.2" long from center back neckline to hemKnit65% polyester / 35% cottonMachine washImported