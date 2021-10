Orange & Black 'I Need Caffeine to Focus' Crewneck Tee - Women. Give your autumnal wardrobe a lift with this comfy tee featuring a classic crewneck and season-right graphic. Jeans and accessories not includedFull graphic text: Hocus pocus I need caffeine to focus.Size M: 28'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit100% cottonMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USA