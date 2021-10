Heather Blue & Navy 'Let it Bee' V-Neck Tee Pajama Set - Women & Plus. Sleep in comfort with this lightweight pajama set embellished with an adorable graphic for added flair.Includes heather blue and yellow bee pajama top and navy pajama pants (two pieces total)Full graphic text (top): Let it be ('be' represented by bumblebee icon).50% polyester / 37% cotton / 13% rayonMachine wash; tumble dryImportedShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.