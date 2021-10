Heather Gray & White 'Let's Get Baked' Fitted Tee - Women & Plus. Start an effortless casual layer by donning this lightweight cotton-blend tee fronted by a festive graphic.Full graphic text: Let's get baked.50% polyester / 37% cotton / 13% rayonMachine wash; tumble dryImportedShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.