Amasoo Women's Tee Shirts black - Black & Red 'Most Wonderful Time' Leopard Plaid-Contrast Raglan Tee - Women & Plus

Black & Red 'Most Wonderful Time' Leopard Plaid-Contrast Raglan Tee - Women & Plus. You'll look ready for a cozy weekend at the lodge when you wear this raglan tee that features a festive graphic and buffalo plaid sleeves. Soft cotton-blend fabric brings holly jolly comfort to your seasonal style. Full graphic text: It's the most wonderful time of the year.Size S: 26.38'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5'7'' tall; 33'' chest; 24'' waist; 35'' hips65% polyester / 35% cottonMachine wash; hang dryImported