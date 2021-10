Black & Off-White 'Free Spirit' Crewneck Top - Women. Use your casual collection to show off your true character by popping on this lightweight top before stepping into the sun.Full graphic text: Free spirit.Size S: 24.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 6'' tall; 34'' chest; 24'' waist; 36.5'' hipsWoven95% rayon / 5% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryImported