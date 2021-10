Oatmeal & Orange 'Okey Dokey' Retro Short-Sleeve Tee - Women. Treat yourself to a quick wardrobe refresh with this short-sleeve tee cut from a soft cotton blend that keeps you comfortable as you take on the day. Full graphic text: Okey dokey.Size M: 28'' long from high point of shoulder to hem50% cotton / 25% polyester / 25% rayonMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USA