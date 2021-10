Black & Red Plaid Snowflake 'Let It Snow' Raglan Top - Women & Plus. Celebrate the snowy season in this raglan top with a snowflake-themed graphic and cozy, lightweight fabric.Full graphic text: Let it snow.Size S: 26.38'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 7'' tall; 33'' chest; 24'' waist; 35'' hips65% polyester / 35% cottonMachine wash; hang dryImported