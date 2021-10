Green & White Pumpkin Three-Quarter Sleeve Raglan Top - Women & Plus. Fitted with a contrasting pumpkin print on three-quarter sleeves, this soft raglan top adds a pop of flair to your everyday wardrobe.Made for ZulilyJeans and shoes not included95% brushed polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryImported Shipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.