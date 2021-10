White & Green World Map Zip-Front V-Neck Tee - Women & Plus. Add a bit of geographic zest to your everyday wardrobe with this lightweight tee featuring a versatile zip neckline and an eye-catching pattern. Made for ZulilyGraphic text: (country and ocean names on a world map).95% brushed polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.