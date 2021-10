Assassin's Creed Black Spear of Leonidas Tee - Women & Plus. Dress the part while you battle back the Templars when you don this graphic crewneck tee made from soft cotton to keep you comfortable. Printed with phthalate-free water-based inks100% cottonMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USAShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.