White 'Be Kind' Heart V-Neck Top - Women & Plus. Lounge at home or hit up the town in ultimate comfort whenever you don this inspiring printed top. Crafted with a hint of stretch, you'll adore how it pairs with your fave pair of jeans or leggings for an effortlessly chic look.Made for ZulilyFull graphic text: Be kind.95% brushed polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.