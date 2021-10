Heather Gray & Heather Charcoal 'Creepin' Fitted Raglan Tee - Women & Plus. Whether you're going on a trick-or-treating adventure with your little ones or simply celebrating the season at home, this lightweight, cotton-blend raglan tee has you covered with versatile long sleeves and a spooky graphic.Full graphic text: Creepin' it real.50% polyester / 37% cotton / 13% rayonMachine wash; tumble dryImportedShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.