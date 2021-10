Heather Charcoal 'Ha Ha No' Fitted Tee - Women & Plus. Rock a cool casual vibe in this tailored tee designed with a breathable cotton blend and emblazoned with a personality-evoking graphic.Full graphic text: Ha ha, no.50% polyester / 37% cotton / 13% rayonMachine wash; tumble dryImportedShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.