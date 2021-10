Dark Gray 'Cheers Witches' Long-Sleeve Tee - Women & Plus. Chilly conditions become far less frightening when you have this cozy long-sleeve decked out in a spooky-chic graphic. Full graphic text: Cheers witches.Size S: 26.77'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 35'' chest; 25'' waist; 37'' hips65% polyester / 35% spandexHand wash; hang dryImported