Deep Gray Contrast Stitch Crewneck Top - Women. Whether you're lounging at home or out running errands, you'll love the ease of this crewneck top. that features contrasting stitching throughout and stretch-infused fabric, you'll look great and feel comfy throughout your day.Size S: 24.8'' long from center back neckline to hemKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported