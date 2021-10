Cream & Rust Arabesque Pleated Scoop Neck Top - Women & Plus. Offer a touch of artistic elegance to your wardrobe with this brightly patterned scoop neck top featuring a pleated bodice and breezy short sleeves. Made for ZulilySize S: 30.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hem95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported Shipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.