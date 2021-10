Red 'Girls Like Casting Spells' Fitted Tee - Women & Plus. Bring a spooky splash to your ensembles with this fitted tee featuring a comfy cotton blend and charming graphic.Full graphic text: Girls don't like boys. Girls like magic cats and casting spells.60% cotton / 40% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImportedShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.