Black 'Good Vibes' Rainbow Tee - Women & Plus. Give off good vibes with this smile-sparking tee that's crafted from cotton for comfort that doesn't quit.Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Shoes and jeans not includedFull graphic text: Good vibes.Size S: 25'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit100% cottonMachine washImported