Light Purple Embroidered Floral Half-Sleeve Scoop Neck Top - Plus. Whether you're heading to a casual get-together or dressing up for date night, this soft cotton top suits any occasion. Embroidered florals, half-length sleeves and a scooped neckline add fashionable finishing touches.Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Size M: 24.4'' long from center back neckline to hemWoven100% cottonMachine washImported