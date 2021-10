Light Gray 'Good Vibes' Rainbow Ringer Tee - Women. Build onto your comfy casual wardrobe with this blended-cotton tee that flaunts a retro rainbow graphic. Contrasting trim livens up the crewneck and the short sleeves.Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended. Full graphic text: Good vibes.Size S: 25.98'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit65% polyester / 35% cottonMachine washImported