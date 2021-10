Green 'It's Not a Religion' Sunflower Heart Tee - Women & Plus. Let your values shine through in your fashion choices when you wear this comfortable cotton-blend tee decorated with a faith-based graphic message. Full graphic text: Jesus. It's not a religion... it's a relationship.Size S: 27.17'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 33'' chest; 24'' waist; 35'' hips65% polyester / 35% cottonMachine wash; hang dryImported