Fifth Sun Women's Tee Shirts BLACK - Black 'Laughing is the Best Exercise' V-Neck Tee - Women & Plus

Black 'Laughing is the Best Exercise' V-Neck Tee - Women & Plus. Whether you prefer to hit the gym, stretch in the yoga studio or get active at home, you'll stay cool and comfy in this breathable cotton-blend tee boasting a flowy fit and a motivational graphic slogan. Full graphic text: Laughing is the best exercise.Printed with phthalate-free water-based inks50% cotton / 50% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USAShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.