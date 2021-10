Black Layering Crewneck Tee - Women. A classic crewneck style offers timeless cool for your casual ensembles. This comfy all-cotton tee has a slim fit ready for layering or wearing alone. Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Size S: 25'' long from high point of shoulder to hemRuns small. Ordering one size up recommended.Lightweight100% cottonMachine wash; tumble dryImported