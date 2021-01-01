Pima Apparel Women's Tee Shirts BLCK - Black Layering Short-Sleeve V-Neck Tee - Women

Black Layering Short-Sleeve V-Neck Tee - Women. Crafted from supple cotton and boasting a demure v-neckline, this classic tee adds a touch of effortless style to your wardrobe. The lightweight fabric makes it ready for layering or wearing alone.Size note: This item has a junior fit, which runs slimmer and shorter than standard missy sizes. If you prefer a roomier fit, we recommend ordering a size up.Size S: 25.37'' long from high point of shoulder to hemLightweight100% cottonMachine wash; tumble dryImported