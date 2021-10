Khaki Leopard-Accent Color Block Long-Sleeve Top - Women. Embolden your look with the lively leopard flair and bold color block craft of this comfortable long-sleeve top. Size S: 26.77'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (size S): 5' 8'' tall; 33.52'' chest; 24.8'' waist; 35.4'' hipsKnit65% cotton / 35% polyesterMachine washImported