Navy Leopard Pocket-Accent Crewneck Long-Sleeve Top - Women. Look effortlessly on trend in this relaxed top featuring a sweetly casual chest-pocket accent. Contrasting long sleeves keep you comfortably covered on cooler days. Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Size S: 25.98'' long from high point of shoulder to hem100% polyesterMachine washImported