Life is Good Women's Tee Shirts Beach - Beach Blue LIG Ballyard Boxy Crusher Long-Sleeve Tee - Women & Plus

Beach Blue LIG Ballyard Boxy Crusher Long-Sleeve Tee - Women & Plus. Cut with a slightly cropped hemline and relaxed fit that falls loosely off the body, this tee is made to match your day with elevated comfort and casual style. Full graphic text: Life is good.Sunwashed for a soft handfeel, and faded appearanceRelaxed boxy fit with a slight dropped shoulderCrew neck with rib trimSelf-fabric taping inside back neckChainstitch detail along side seamsPrinted graphicLocker label with unique message at lower hem100% cotton jerseyMachine wash; tumble dryImported