Under Armour Women's Tee Shirts CHARCOAL - Charcoal Light Heather & Black Authentics Long-Sleeve Mock Neck Tee - Women

Charcoal Light Heather & Black Authentics Long-Sleeve Mock Neck Tee - Women. Streamlined and stretch-infused, this ready-to-move base layer helps kick your outdoor cardio workout into high gear with its dual-layer fabric keeping you in snug comfort for the extra mile.FeaturesDual-layer fabric offers a soft, ultrawarm interior and a smooth, fast-drying exteriorMaterial wicks sweat and dries really fastAnti-odor technology inhibits the growth of microbesStrategic mesh underarm panels offer breathabilityProduct DetailsMock neckLogo at right-side neck87% polyester / 13% elastaneMachine washImported