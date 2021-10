Heather Blue Long-Sleeve Off-Shoulder Tee - Women & Plus. Elevate your ensemble with a trend-right touch by slipping into this stretch-blend tee boasting an alluring off-shoulder silhouette. Size S: 26'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 9'' tall; 34'' chest; 25'' waist; 37'' hipsKnit60% polyester / 35% rayon / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported