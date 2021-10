Mauve Mesh-Accent Blouson Top - Women. A mesh-accented neckline and fitted hem highlight your curves in this ultrasoft tunic. A touch of stretch promises to keep you feeling free. Size S: 28.5'' from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall; 32'' chest; 25'' waist; 35'' hips95% rayon / 5% spandexHand wash; hang dryImported