Orange Notch Neck Tee - Women. Casual comfort awaits as you slip on this relaxed tee featuring a charming notched neckline and breezy short sleeves. The solid hue makes it ideal for layering and accessorizing. Size S: 25.2'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 33'' chest; 24'' waist; 35'' hips100% polyesterMachine wash; hang dryImported