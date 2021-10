Charcoal Pom-Pom Oversize Lounge Top - Women & Plus. Soft cotton jersey knit and a loose cut offer lounge-worthy comfort.Size note: This item has a looser fit. For a more fitted look, ordering one size down is recommended.Size M: 29.25'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 9'' tallUnisex fitJersey knit100% cottonMachine wash; tumble dryImported