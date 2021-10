Heather Gray 'So Over This Sh*t' V-Neck Fitted Tee - Women & Plus. An angular neckline and a unique graphic lend style-worthy distinction to this everyday fitted tee.Full graphic text: So over this sh*t.50% polyester / 37% cotton / 13% rayonMachine wash; tumble dryImportedShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.