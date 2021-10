Navy Surplice Tulip-Hem Tee - Women. A crisscrossing surplice neck and an angled tulip hem give flattering dimension to this tee, and the v-neck works well with many different kinds of accessories.Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended. Size S: 27.95'' long from high point of shoulder to hem95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported