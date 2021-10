Wine Red 'Waymaker' Leaves Tee - Women & Plus. An elegant graphic helps you to pay homage to your faith while you wear this comfy cotton-blend tee on casual days. Full graphic text: Light in the darkness. Miracle worker. Promise keeper. Way maker. Isaiah 42 verse 16.Size S: 27.17'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5'7'' tall; 33'' chest; 24'' waist; 35'' hips65% polyester / 35% cottonMachine wash; hang dryImported