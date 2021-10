Red Wine & White Stripe-Accent Zip-Front Long-Sleeve Tee - Women. Score points for your sporty style with this tee that shows off double stripes on each sleeve. A gleaming zipper adds interest to the neck.Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended. Size S: 24.4'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported