This is the perfect everyday huggie for mini lobes! It has a 5mm internal diameter so is super teeny and with its hinge construction, so easy to put on. We love this piece, it was one of the brands first designs as we could never find one this small in this quality and construction. Now one of our bestsellers we're so pleased to share it with you too. This is small so can be worn on mini lobes or it's perfect to stack further up the ear to your Helix or in your Tragus. Sold as a single Solid 9k Gold This metal can be worn all day everyday without the fear of it changing colour. It will not tarnish and can be cleaned with warm soapy water and a soft non-abrasive cloth. If wearing everyday we recommend regular cleaning to keep its shine. Women's Gold Teeny Wide Huggie Hoop Earring 9K Zohreh V. Jewellery