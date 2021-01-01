The North Face Women's Tekno Ridge Full Zip Jacket - XS - Canal Blue / Canal Blue

The North Face Women's Tekno Ridge Full Zip Jacket is a fleece jacket for everyday warmth. Park excursions, day hikes, even a neighborhood stroll, the midweight fleece is warm and durable. It Features FlashDry-XD; Technology for drying quickly when you sweat and has a durable water repellent finish to shed light rains. Features of The North Face Women's Tekno Ridge Full Zip Jacket 200-weight, water-resistant fleece with smooth-face stretch fleece at the collar and cuffs Highly wind-resistant; wind permeability rated at less than 10 CFM Exposed, reverse-coil center front zip Covered, secure-zip hand pockets Drop-tail hem Standard Fit Fabric Details Body: 253 grams / squAre meter WindWall™ 50% recycled polyester, 44% polyester, 6% elastane with FlashDry™-XD and durable water-repellent (DWR) finish Collar and cuffs: 265 grams / squAre meter 94% polyester 6% elastane