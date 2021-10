Sydney Zimmermann has a knack for creating ultimate party dresses and this mini in linen-silk organza stuns with a golden peony print and crystal trims. The collar and cuffs are highlighted with rouleau infinity loops, and the voluminous skirt is made for dancing. Hidden back-zip closure Stand collar Three-quarter sleeves with hidden-zip cuffs Side-seam pockets Removable belt Slip lining 51% linen, 49% silk with 100% silk contrast Dry clean