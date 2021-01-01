Our coveted Cross Over Top that sold out in a matter of minutes is back in 3 new colours. It's both flattering and versatile. The long sleeves and high waisted seam flatter the upper torso and natural waist. From there the top opens into a gradual drape showcasing a bold skirt or slim pants (we've shown it paired with the flare pant). Oh, and we added pockets. The pieces are made from TENCEL™ - a sustainable fabric through fabrication and process. Even the tags are sustainable so you can feel great about your purchase. Every piece is designed, cut, and fitted at our studio and made by local independent contractors and manufacturers in Toronto, Canada. Wash Cold, Delicate Cycle Wash with Like Colours Hang to Dry Women's Black Tencel Cross Over Lounge Top Small Hilary MacMillan