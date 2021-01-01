Erika Women's Teresita Crew Neck Long Sleeve Tee, Raindrop, Small

Color raindrop is a deep medium blue, made in a nice knit cotton spandex fabric Crew neck long sleeve tee with finished hemline in assorted rich colors. This pretty feminine pullover goes great with all bottoms from skirts to jean and slacks to leggings letting you make The most out of the wardrobe You already have. Ready to wear for work, family functions or get together with friends. It's a great versatile must have piece for any wardrobe. Feminine pullover length is 25 inches from center front Erika is built on easy to wear silhouettes with an emphasis on colorful novelty prints, color and embellishments.